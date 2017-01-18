Trump pick for UN envoy supports moving US embassy to Jerusalem

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley says at Senate confirmation hearing the she supports President-elect Trump's pledge to move embassy.

Nikki Haley, nominated to be the next US ambassador to the United Nations, told Senators Wednesday that she supports President-elect Donald Trump's plan to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

The embassy is located in Tel Aviv, and outgoing secretary of state John Kerry believes that moving it to Jerusalem would be "explosive."

Haley, the 44 year-old Governor of South Carolina and daughter of Indian immigrants, was asked at her senate confirmation hearing if she supported Trump's campaign trail promise to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.

"Absolutely," Haley said. "And not only is that what Israel wants, but that is what this Congress has said that is what they support."

Haley was also asked about her priorities if she gets the new job.

"I think that the biggest part is how we represent America going forward," Haley said. "We need to represent our country from a point of strength. We need to remind the rest of the world that we are the moral compass of the world, and we need to express our values as we go forward."

Trump had seemed to take into account warnings and was more circumspect when asked about the move in interviews with Britain's Times and Germany's Bild over the weekend.

"I don't want to comment on that, again, but we'll see what happens," he told the newspapers.

One possible compromise being discussed would be to move the office of the new US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, from Tel Aviv to the US consulate in Jerusalem.

Trump nominated Friedman, a staunchly pro-Israel bankruptcy lawyer who opposes the two-state solution, to be the next ambassador in December.