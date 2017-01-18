Trump's UN ambassador blasts world body's anti-Israel bias

Nikki Haley will blast the global body over its treatment of Israel at her Senate confirmation hearing.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, will blast the global body over its treatment of Israel at her Senate confirmation hearing, according to prepared testimony seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

"Nowhere has the UN’s failure been more consistent and more outrageous than in its bias against our close ally Israel," Haley will say in the opening remarks for her appearance on Wednesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"Any honest assessment also finds an institution that is often at odds with American national interests and American taxpayers," the speech says, according to Reuters.

Noting that the United States contributes 22 percent of the UN budget, far more than any other country, Haley’s speech says, "Are we getting what we pay for?"

She also promises to work with U.S. lawmakers to pursue what she described as "seriously needed change" at the United Nations, according to Reuters.

The UN’s anti-Israel bias is well-known and was even acknowledged by its former Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon, before he stepped down at the beginning of this month.

Ban also admitted the UN’s anti-Israel bias during a 2013 session with Israeli students, though the comments were not widely reported by Israeli media at the time.

Despite his admission of the bias, the global body just recently passed a series of anti-Israel resolutions during its annual “International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People”.

Haley’s hearing comes weeks after the UN Security Council passed Resolution 2334 which was critical of Israel’s presence in Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem.

Some Republican lawmakers, led by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, have threatened to cut U.S. funding for the UN following the anti-Israel resolution.

Graham and fellow Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas last week introduced a law that would block taxpayer dollars from going toward the UN, in response to Resolution 2334.