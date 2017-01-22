Trump: Conversation with Netanyahu was 'very nice'

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke on Sunday for the first time since Trump took office on Friday, in a phone conversation the president called “very nice”.

The two leaders spoke for less than half an hour, which took place Sunday night Jerusalem time.

The call came amid speculation regarding possible progress in the proposed relocation of the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the capital, Jerusalem.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Sunday that the Trump administration had begun deliberations on the move, but were still “at the very beginning stages of even discussing this subject.”

Earlier on Sunday, Channel 2 reported that an official inside the administration had claimed the White House was planning on announcing the embassy relocation on Monday, Trump’s first official work day since being sworn in Friday afternoon.

Reporters in the press corps accompanying the president inquired regarding the possible move, though Trump declined to comment on the matter.