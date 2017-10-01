Will the US ambassador move to Jerusalem without the embassy?

Trump Administration reportedly to allow ambassador to live and work in Jerusalem while keeping embassy in Tel Aviv following Arab protests.

David Friedman, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for the post of Ambassador to Israel, may work out of Jerusalem while the US embassy remains in Tel Aviv, according to a report by Channel 2.

Friedman and Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway had stated that the incoming Trump Administration would move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The pledge to relocate the embassy to Israel's capital pleased Israelis. However, Arab leaders attacked the move. Jordan said that moving the embassy to Jerusalem would "cross a red line" while PA President Mahmoud Abbas said that the move would "have a disastrous impact on the peace process."

In addition, outgoing Secretary of State John Kerry warned that moving the embassy to Jerusalem could cause an "explosion" of violence in the Middle East.

According to the report by Channel 2, the Trump Administration has decided, after extensive talks with all parties, to implement a compromise solution.

Under the proposed compromise, incoming Ambassador David Friedman would take up residence near and work at the American Consulate in Jerusalem while the US embassy remained in Tel Aviv.

Ambassadors usually live very close to their embassies.

Friedman already owns an apartment in Jerusalem, and he has expressed his desire to perform his duties as the US Ambassador to Israel in Jerusalem.