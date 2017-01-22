Watch: White House press secretary blasts the media

White House press secretary Sean Spicer criticizes the media for falsifying the facts when reporting on Trump’s inauguration.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday blasted the media in his first press conference over their “deliberate false reporting” of President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

“Some members of the media were engaged in deliberately false reporting,” Spicer charged, pointing out the actions of one reporter who “falsely tweeted out that the bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. had been removed from the Oval Office…This was just plain wrong.”

He further criticized the media for attempting to paint Trump’s inauguration as appearing much smaller than President Barack Obama’s.

“Photographs of the inauguration proceeding were intentionally framed in a way to minimize the enormous support it had gathered on the National Mall,” Spicer said.

“Inaccurate numbers regarding crowd size were also tweeted. No one had numbers, because the National Park Service, which controls the National Mall, does not put any out,” he continued.

Spicer pointed out that the crowd at the inauguration was "the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration—period, both in person and around the globe."

Earlier on Saturday, Trump visited the CIA headquarters where he also blasted the media for their coverage of his inauguration.

“I made a speech. I looked out, the field was, it looked like a million, million and a half people,” he said.

“They showed a field where there were practically nobody standing there. And they said, Donald Trump did not draw well,” he added, rejecting one network’s estimation that 250,000 attended the inauguration.

“Now, that’s not bad. But it’s a lie. So we caught them and we caught them in a beauty and I think they’re going to pay a big price,” said Trump.