British PM to meet Trump on Friday

British Prime Minister Theresa May will become the first foreign leader to meet U.S. President Donald Trump when she travels to Washington DC on Friday, the White House said on Saturday.

Trump's press secretary, Sean Spicer, gave details of May's visit in his first briefing to journalists at the White House, though he was unclear in his remarks as to exactly when May would visit.

Spicer also said that Trump has talked about meeting Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on January 31, according to Reuters.

The BBC noted the "symbolism [of May’s visit to Washington] will be very important" and with Brexit negotiations about to get under way, the fact that May will be meeting the new president so soon will be "politically significant".

May on Friday congratulated Trump after his inauguration, saying, according to the BBC, "From our conversations to date, I know we are both committed to advancing the special relationship between our two countries and working together for the prosperity and security of people on both sides of the Atlantic.

"I look forward to discussing these issues and more when we meet in Washington," she added.

Plans for a meeting between May and Trump were pushed forward by Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist, as the new administration looks to secure a strong relationship with Britain, The Independent reported Saturday night.

According to The Telegraph, May will visit the U.S. without any other cabinet ministers and the details of the trip have apparently been worked on over the last week.