'If you can't bring Middle East peace, nobody can'

Trump expresses confidence in son-in-law Kushner as Middle East Envoy, praises entire cabinet. “There’s not a pick that I don’t love.”

Speaking at an event to supporters on the eve of his inauguration as US President, Donald Trump thanked donors, and emphasized the role that his son-in-law Jared Kushner will play in his administration as special envoy to the Middle East.

‘If you can’t produce peace in the Middle East, nobody can,” Trump told Kushner. “All my life I’ve been hearing that’s the toughest deal to make, but I have a feeling Jared is going to do a great job.”

Trump also praised all of his cabinet picks, “the likes of which,” he said, “have never been appointed.”

“There’s not a pick that I don’t love,” he added.