Trump: Kushner can secure a peace agreement for Israel

President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed that Jared Kushner will be tapped to serve the administration as special envoy to the Middle East, adding that he believes his son-in-law will succeed in brokering a deal between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Kushner, Trump’s 35-year old Orthodox Jewish son-in-law, has been mentioned in the past as a possible pick as White House adviser. In an interview with The New York Times last November, Trump suggested Kushner might play a role in Middle East peace talks.

Last week, members of Trump’s transition team told Reuters Kushner would serve as senior White House adviser, giving the president advice on trade deals and the Middle East.

In an interview with The Times which was published Sunday evening, Trump confirmed that Kushner will be tapped as Middle East peace envoy.

Along with his son-in-law, Trump has also selected former campaign adviser on Israel, Jason Greenblatt, to advise the administration on international agreements, with a special focus on the Middle East.

In a separate interview with the German tabloid Bild, Trump slammed the Obama administration’s “terrible” decision not to veto an anti-Israel United Nations Security Council resolution in December.

The President-elect also suggested his administration would, with Kushner’s help, succeed in brokering a landmark Middle East peace deal.

“You know what? Jared is such a good lad, he will secure an Israel deal which no one else has managed to get. You know, he’s a natural talent, he is the top, he is a natural talent. You know what I’m talking about – a natural talent. He has an innate ability to make deals, everyone likes him,” Trump said.