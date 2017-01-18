WATCH: Israeli Police treat wounded Arab MK

Arab MK injured while participating in protests against demolition of illegal Arab settlement gets terrific treatment from Israel Police.

While participating on Wednesday morning in the protests against the destruction of illegal Arab settlement Umm Al-Hiran in the Negev, Arab MK Ayman Odeh (Joint Arab List) was injured.

Israeli Police treated the injured Odeh, showing him respect and compassion, and helping him board the ambulance which arrived to take him to the hospital.

Though the Arabs claim Odeh was shot with rubber bullet by Israeli security forces, police say he was hit by a Bedouin protester's stone.

Meanwhile, two Israelis were murdered, including 34-year old Sergeant Major Erez Levy.