Trump's son-in-law to deal with Middle East issues

Officials say President-elect's son-in-law will deal with the Middle East and trade deals as part of his new role in the White House.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will deal with the Middle East and with trade deals as part of his new role as a senior White House adviser, transition officials told Reuters on Monday.

Trump’s transition team made the news of Kushner’s appointment official in a statement released around 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday.

“Jared has been a tremendous asset and trusted advisor throughout the campaign and transition and I am proud to have him in a key leadership role in my administration,” Trump said in the statement.

“He has been incredibly successful, in both business and now politics. He will be an invaluable member of my team as I set and execute an ambitious agenda, putting the American people first.”

Kushner, who is an Orthodox Jew, is married to Trump's daughter, Ivanka. He served as a close adviser to the President-elect during the presidential campaign. Trump, who thinks highly of his son-in-law, recently said he “would love” to have him involved in his new administration and would particularly like Kushner's help in dealing with other nations and Middle East peace.

Kushner is taking the new job after receiving legal counsel he would not be violating a U.S. anti-nepotism law, based on court rulings the statute does not apply to the White House, the officials told Reuters.

The position does not require Senate confirmation.

Trump’s daughter will not take on a role in her father's White House but will focus instead on settling her family in Washington, according to Reuters.

Senior transition officials and a lawyer for Kushner laid out the arrangement in a conference call with a small group of reporters.

Kushner is reportedly to work closely with incoming White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, and senior strategist Steve Bannon in advising the new president.

The officials told Reuters he would focus at least in the beginning on trade policy and the Middle East.

Kushner and Ivanka are reportedly searching for a synagogue to attend after moving to Washington DC to be close to Ivanka's father. There are two popular Orthodox synagogues near the house they are moving into. The Obama family leaves nearby as well.