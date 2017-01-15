Israeli officials: Paris conference is worthless and extraneous

Israeli political sources say Paris conference meaningless, will push peace farther away and encourage PA to refuse direct negotiations.

Kol Israel Radio quoted Israeli political sources as criticizing the Paris "peace conference" scheduled to be held on Sunday in Paris.

According to the sources, the conference is an "empty conference and worthless event" which will only push peace farther away and encourage the Palestinian Authority to continue avoiding direct negotiations with Israel.

Jerusalem also said if the countries who will gather on Sunday are truly interested in advancing peace, they will push Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas to sit at the same table with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for direct negotiations.

In addition, the sources emphasized that the PA blames Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria for the fact that negotiations thus far have failed, in order to continue avoiding direct negotiations with Israel.

On Saturday night, Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) said if the attending countries truly want to advance peace, they will insist Abbas immediately stop inciting and supporting terrorism.

The 72 countries attending the Paris peace conference are expected to try to push Israel into agreeing to a two-state solution.