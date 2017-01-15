Justice Minister: Paris is for vacations only

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) spoke on Saturday night about the Paris "peace conference" scheduled to be held on Sunday.

"The Paris conference, which will be held tomorrow, will ask representatives from more than 70 countries to sign an empty agreement which was written by Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas. The agreement calls for the founding of a Palestinian state, because Abbas says that's the only way we'll have peace in the Middle East.

"Israel will not be present at the conference.

"Nili Dagan, an Israeli poet, said peace starts from the place where love starts. Any decision, any convention or agreement regarding peace that is made with someone who supports terror, bloodshed, murder, and destruction, is like a bug in the program.

"The nations of the world are not dealing with the true problems in the Middle East. Instead, they run to empty cocktails, and play pretend.

"Hope for change and peace begins somewhere much deeper. For peace to happen, the world must insist Abbas and the Palestinians immediately cease incitement and support of terror. They must call for education based on morals and democratic values, and they must insist on recognizing our right to live in Israel.

"Until then, thousands of Paris peace conferences will not manage to destroy us. Let's leave Paris as a vacation spot only."