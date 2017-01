Ofra residents hold peaceful protest, sing songs, while requesting Netanyahu legalize 9 homes instead of destroying them.





Ofra residents held on Friday a "Kabbalat Shabbat" (welcoming the Sabbath) ceremony opposite Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's home in Jerusalem.

Nine homes in Ofra are scheduled to be destroyed on February 6, 2017 - along with the homes of Amona's residents.

The "Kabbalat Shabbat" was a peaceful protest, meant to push Netanyahu to legalize the nine houses in question, as well as the rest of Ofra.