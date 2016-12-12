Government reaches agreement on Amona

Government agrees on Amona solution, allows for expansion of town.

During a special government meeting, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit approved moving Amona's residents a few meters away, using the absentee property solution.

It was reported earlier that the Attorney General's office was blocking the deal reached between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister Bennett for the "Regulation Package" agreement. The position of the Attorney General could have forced the complete evacuation of the hill. The agreement reached in Monday's meeting will prevent that scenario from occurring if the residents of Amona approve of the solution.

Participating in the meeting were Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Jewish Home Ministers Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett, and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

"The ball is in the residents' court," a government official said.

The area allocated for the relocated town of Amona will be expanded to tens of dunams (acres), which will allow the town to grow over time.

Details of the plan will be passed to the residents and only then aired on Israeli media.

If the residents approve the plan, the Israeli government will request from the Supreme Court to delay the destruction of Amona until the new solution can be implemented.

Government officials have expressed hope that Amona's residents will cooperate and allow the move to be carried out peacefully.