Reporting on the 'Islamization of Britain in 2016'

Gatestone Institute: Muslims are 5.5% of Britain's general population and 21% of high-security prison population.

The Gatestone Institute continues its series of articles highlighting the Islamization of Europe.

In its latest piece, "The Islamization of Britain 2016," it reports that England's Muslims have grown to 5.5% of the population – and comprise 20.8% of the 5,885 highly dangerous inmates in Britain's high-security prisons. The Belmarsh maximum-security prison in London has become "like a jihadi training camp," according one former inmate.

Britain now has the third-largest Muslim population in the European Union, after France, then Germany.

This past May, when a Muslim took office as Mayor of London, British politician Paul Weston warned, "The previously unthinkable has become the present reality. A Muslim man with way too many extremist links to be entirely coincidental is now the Mayor of London…Reality cannot argue with demographics, so the realistic future for Britain is Islamic."

Just over three weeks ago, more than 1,000 Muslims took to the streets of London chanting "Allahu Akbar" and demanding an Islamic caliphate.

A year ago, the Bishop of London, Richard Chartres, called on British clergymen to grow beards to reach out to Muslims in their areas.

Other excerpts from the Gatestone article:

Sharia courts administering Islamic justice in Britain are run by clerics who believe some offenders should have their hands chopped off, according to Muslim scholar Elham Manea.

Teaching children fundamental British values is an unacceptable act of "cultural supremacism," according to the National Union of Teachers, which wants to replace the concept with one that includes "international rights."

A 615-page survey published in April found that over 100,000 British Muslims sympathize with suicide bombers. Only one in three British Muslims said they would contact the police if they believed that somebody close to them had become involved with radical Islam.

The same survey showed that 23% of British Muslims said Islamic Sharia law should replace British law in areas with large Muslim populations.

