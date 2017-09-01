Trump names son-in-law Kushner adviser to the president

Report claims President-elect Trump chooses Orthodox son-in-law Jared Kushner to be senior adviser to the president.

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen son-in-law Jared Kushner the Senior Adviser to the President, NBC News reported.

Kushner, who is an Orthodox Jew, is married to Trump's daughter, Ivanka. He served as a close adviser to the President-elect during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

There are legal questions surrounding Kushner's potential role in the upcoming Trump Administration. However, Kushner's lawyer stated that Kushner will not violate any nepotism laws.

"Mr. Kushner is committed to complying with federal ethics laws and we have been consulting with the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take," Kushner's lawyer told NBC News.

Kushner and his wife, Ivanka, are reportedly searching for a Synagogue to attend after moving to Washington DC to be close to Ivanka's father. There are two famous Orthodox Synagogues near the house they are moving into.