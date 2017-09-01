Stained-glass windows of Philly synagogue smashed for 2nd time

Stained-glass windows of Philadelphia synagogue smashed for 2nd time in 2 months.

The stained-glass windows of a Philadelphia synagogue were shattered by rocks for the second time in two months.

Rocks the size of a baseball were thrown through three windows at Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai, a nearly century-old Conservative synagogue in the city’s historic Tacony neighborhood, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

On Dec. 2, a rock was thrown through one of the same windows in the second-floor sanctuary just before the start of Friday night Sabbath services, according to the report.

No one was injured in either attack.

The building is clearly marked as a synagogue.

Synagogue president Malcolm Adler told the Inquirer that members of the congregation are “very hot, very upset.”