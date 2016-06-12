Stained glass window smashed in attack on Philadelphia Synagogue

A rock was thrown through a stained glass window at a Philadelphia synagogue right before Shabbat services were to begin.

Malcolm Adler,the President of Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai in Northeast Philadelphia, said that he had been walking down the aisle to speak with the Synagogue's cantor at about 7:30 PM when a baseball-sized stone smashed through the window and barely missed him.

30 people were in the synagogue at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

Police spokeswoman Officer Christine O'Brien said that a police report had been filed and that the case was being referred to detectives.

The synagogue was vandalized several years ago when a swastika was painted on one of the walls.