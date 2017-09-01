Abbas writes to Trump: Don't move US embassy to Jerusalem

Abbas writes to Trump that moving US embassy to Israel's capital would be "disastrous" for peace process.

Palestinian Authority (PA) president Mahmud Abbas has written to US President-elect Donald Trump urging him not to move the American embassy to Jerusalem, official PA media

reported Monday Monday.



The PA news agency Wafa did not say when the letter was sent but

said it aimed to explain the "risks" of moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to

Jerusalem.



Abbas warned the move would have a "disastrous impact on the peace process,

on the two-state solution and on the stability and security of the entire

region," Wafa said.



Trump has said that he plans to relocate the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



Abbas also sent letters to other world powers including Russia, China and

the European Union, calling on them to "spare no effort" to prevent the United

States from making the move, Wafa said.

Mahmoud Al-Habbash, Abbas’s adviser on religious and Islamic affairs, warned on PA TV last week that moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would be "a declaration of war."

Abbas has previous warned against the transfer of the embassy to Jerusalem in statements to the PA media and to Israelis.

Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway last month told a US radio channel

moving the embassy was a "very big priority" for the president-elect.



Trump has also nominated David Friedman, a supporter of Israel, as his ambassador to the Jewish state.



In a Trump transition team statement last month, Friedman said he wanted to

work for peace and looked forward to "doing this from the US embassy in

Israel's eternal capital, Jerusalem."