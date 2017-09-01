Palestinian Authority worried Israel may annex Area C

The Palestinian Authority's International Relations Department in Ramallah condemned Israel's "empiralistic calls" to annex Area C, warning such a move may have "dangerous consequences" and would destroy any chance of a "Palestinian" state.

"We have been told that the right-wing leadership of Israel is calling to annex what is called the settlement blocs in area C of Judea and Samaria. The first areas they wish to annex are those around Jerusalem. This is in order to begin a discussion amongst the Israeli public not about ending the occupation but about making it stronger and applying Israeli law to Palestinian areas," wrote the PA in a public announcement.

"If this plan comes to fruition, it will put and end to our opportunity to create a Palestinian state which can exist side by side with Israel."

The PA also said, "Israel is fighting a cruel war against the existence of Palestinians, their homes, and their property, by expelling Palestinians from our land and stealing Palestinian land for settlements."

In truth, the European Union and the United Nations fund illegal Arab building in all areas of Israel. Unlike Jewish illegal buildings, illegal Arab buildings are often ignored by authorities. Instead, the Arabs are given a free pass to build as much as they wish, even when it threatens Jewish towns.

Hamas has also said clearly that Oslo is dead, indicating the famed two-state solution may not be an option regardless of what Israel does.