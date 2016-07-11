European Union to sue Israel over illegal Arab buildings

The EU Committee for Middle East Affairs has recommended to its 28 member states that they consider suing Israel for damages, after Israeli authorities destroyed illegal EU-funded Arab buildings in Judea and Samaria. The buildings had been built in Area C.

According to the left-wing newspaper Haaretz, Israel's Foreign Ministry is outraged after hearing the EU's decision, and strongly criticized it both to the EU and to several member states.

Two European diplomats told Haaretz that the decision had been made two weeks ago, during a meeting of the Committee for Middle East Affairs. The Committee's decisions are not binding, but are instead a "recommendation" and provide a basis for future EU and Foreign Affairs Council political and security decisions.

The EU's "recommendation" comes after Israel refused the EU's orders not to destroy illegal Arab buildings in Area C. Many of these buildings had been built by the EU, in their attempt to change facts on the ground.

Area C is under full Israeli control, and all Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria are located in Area C.

Illegal Jewish homes are routinely destroyed all over Israel, and there are no Jewish homes in judenrein Area A at all.

Deputy Director General for Diplomacy Alon Ushpiz and other senior officials held harsh conversations with EU Ambassador to Israel Lars Faaborg-Andersen, as well as with the ambassadors of prominent EU member states. In their conversations, the Israeli officials opposed the EU's recommendation and said it would be considered as a renewal of the EU moves against Israel, which have been frozen since the EU decision to label and boycott Israeli goods manufactured in Judea and Samaria.