White House condemns Jerusalem attack

"Such cowardly acts can never be justified," says National Security Council spokesman following Armon Hanatziv truck attack.

The White House on Sunday condemned "in the strongest terms" the truck attack in Jerusalem’s Armon Hanatziv neighborhood in which four Israeli soldiers were murdered.

"Such cowardly acts can never be justified, and we call on all to send a clear and unequivocal message that terrorism must never be tolerated," said National Security Council spokesman Ned Price in a statement quoted by AFP.

"The United States condemns in the strongest terms today's horrific terrorist attack in Jerusalem," the White House statement read.

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, meanwhile, took to Twitter to denounce the incident.

"I strongly condemn today's cowardly terrorist attack in Jerusalem and pray for the victims, the wounded, and their families," Biden wrote.

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, condemned the attack as well, writing on Twitter, “Canada stands firmly with Israel in condemning today's horrific terrorist attack. Our thoughts are with the victims' families & the injured.”

The condemnations follow earlier condemnations of the attack from the leaders of several countries, including the State Department in Washington, which said, "We condemn in the strongest possible terms today's horrific vehicular attack by a terrorist in Jerusalem.‎ There is absolutely no justification for these brutal and senseless attacks. We‎ condemn the glorification of terrorism now or at any time and call on all to send a clear message that terrorism must never be tolerated."

The foreign ministries of several European nations also condemned the attack.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said, "In this painful moment France stands together with Israel in its fight against terrorism. Our thoughts are primarily with the wounded from this terrible attack."

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, tweeted, "My thoughts are with the victims of the terrible terrorist attack in Jerusalem. I fully condemn [the attack]. There are no excuses and no justifications!"

Lars Andersen, the EU Ambassador to Israel, said, "There is no justification for such a crime."