Trump: North Korean nuclear weapons won't happen

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump responded on Monday to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s threat to perform a test launch on an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

“North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen!” tweeted Trump.

During a televised New Year's Day speech this past weekend, Kim said, "We are in the final stages of test-launching the intercontinental ballistic missile... Research and development of cutting edge arms equipment is actively progressing and ICBM rocket test launch preparation is in its last stage.”

North Korea carried out two nuclear tests in 2016, and has been under sanctions since 2006. The UN voted to impose new sanctions on the country in November, following its repeated nuclear tests.

Trump’s comments came a day after a spokeswoman for the State Department warned North Korea against provocations.

The spokeswoman, Anna Richey-Allen called on Pyongyang "to refrain from provocative actions and inflammatory rhetoric that threaten international peace and stability, and to make the strategic choice to fulfil its international obligations and commitments and return to serious talks."

She urged "All states to use every available channel and means of influence to make clear to the DPRK and its enablers that launches using ballistic missile technology are unacceptable, and take steps to show there are consequences to the DPRK's unlawful conduct."