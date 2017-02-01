State Department to North Korea: Refrain from provocations

State Department warns North Korea against provocations, after the country’s leader says they are close to a test launch on an ICBM.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Anna Richey-Allen on Sunday warned North Korea against provocations, after the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, said his country was close to performing a test launch on an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

During a televised New Year's Day speech, Kim said, "We are in the final stages of test-launching the intercontinental ballistic missile... Research and development of cutting edge arms equipment is actively progressing and ICBM rocket test launch preparation is in its last stage.”

In response, Richey-Allen called on Pyongyang "to refrain from provocative actions and inflammatory rhetoric that threaten international peace and stability, and to make the strategic choice to fulfil its international obligations and commitments and return to serious talks."

She urged "All states to use every available channel and means of influence to make clear to the DPRK and its enablers that launches using ballistic missile technology are unacceptable, and take steps to show there are consequences to the DPRK's unlawful conduct," reported Reuters.

North Korea carried out two nuclear tests in 2016, and has been under sanctions since 2006. The UN voted to impose new sanctions on the country in November, following its repeated nuclear tests.