Republicans seek to disapprove 'anti-settlement' resolution

Two Republican lawmakers in both chambers are planning to introduce resolutions formally disapproving a recent United Nations Security Council vote condemning Israeli construction in Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem.

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) was quoted by The Hill as having said on Friday he will introduce a measure on Tuesday expressing support for Israel and throwing the "sense of the Senate" behind disapproving the United Nations resolution.

“Over the last eight years, the Obama administration has made a series of blatantly misguided choices when it comes to working with our strongest ally in the Middle East,” Moran said in a statement.

He added the Trump administration will "have to work overtime to repair the damage President Obama has done."

Separately, Rep. Dennis Ross (R-FL) said Friday he is offering a resolution condemning President Barack Obama and the United Nations "for their dangerous anti-Israel actions", according to The Hill.

It remains unclear when the House or Senate resolutions could get a vote. Lawmakers will return to Washington on Tuesday to kick off the 115th Congress.

The Obama administration chose to abstain last Friday during the vote at the UN Security Council on Resolution 2334 instead of using its veto power, thus allowing the anti-Israel resolution to pass.

Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry, who defended the UN vote, have come under fire from Republican lawmakers over their treatment of Israel.

Kerry's speech earlier this week, in which he criticized “settlements” as being an obstacle to peace, appeared to further inflame criticism from lawmakers that the UN vote made it harder to reach a two-state solution.

"Secretary Kerry further provoked Israelis and all who stand as allies to Israel with his remarks this week," Moran added, according to The Hill.

Moran said on Friday that he is "committed to working with both Republicans and Democrats to make sure we stand with Israel and that the United Nations cannot be used as a forum to create policies that hurt our nation and its allies.”

Following Wednesday’s speech, Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) accused Kerry of undermining America's moral standing in the world.

"The greatest immediate threat to the future of Israel is not a stalled peace process, or settlements, but the abandonment of the Jewish state by the current U.S. administration at a time when it needs America’s support more than ever," said Rubio.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said Obama and Kerry would be remembered in history as “relentless enemies of Israel”.

The Texas Senator has also called on the United States to withhold funding to the United Nations until it reverses the anti-Israel resolution approved by the Security Council.