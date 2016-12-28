Watch: Secretary Kerry says 'settlements' preventing peace

Secretary of State John Kerry, speaking on his vision of "peace between Israel and the PA" blamed 'settlements' for putting the two-state solution in jeopardy.

Kerry claimed that the Obama Administration did not betray Israel when it allowed the passage of an anti-Israel resolution at the UN Security Council last week. "Throughout his administration, President Obama has been deeply committed to Israel and its security. And that commitment has guided his pursuit of peace in the Middle East."

"This administration has been Israel's greatest friend and supporter." he claimed. "No American administration has done more for Israel's security than Barack Obama's."

He said that "The vote in the United Nations was about preserving the two-state-solution," because "the two-state solution is the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians."

He warned that Israel was in danger of losing its character as a Jewish and democratic state if it does not separate from the Palestinian Arabs. "If the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish, or it can be democratic. But it cannot be both."

Kerry called out the Fatah organization for inciting terrorism. "The murderers of innocents are still glorified on Fatah websites, including showing attackers next to Palestinian leaders after terrorist attacks." He also accused PA leaders of "naming public squares, streets, and schools, after terrorists."

Kerry criticized Hamas for seeking Israel's destruction and diverting aid to help the residents of Gaza to its war machine.

He then began to criticize the Jewish communities over the 1949 armistice lines, saying that they make it "that much harder to separate."

"Settlement expansion has nothing to do with Israeli security." he said.

"This is not to say that the settlements are the whole, or even the primary cause of the conflict. he clarified. "We understand that in a final status agreement, certain settlements would become part of Israel to account for the changes that have taken place over the last 49 years."