ISIS could use chemical weapons, warns British minister

British Security Minister warns that ISIS wants to carry out a massive attack in Britain and wouldn't hesitate to use chemical weapons.

British Security Minister Ben Wallace warned on Saturday that the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group wants to carry out a mass casualty attack in Britain and has "no moral barrier" to using chemical weapons.

Wallace was quoted by the Telegraph as noting there were reports of ISIS using chemical weapons in Syria and Iraq, where it controls large areas, and that the Moroccan authorities apprehended a cell in February which was harboring substances that could be used to either make a bomb or a "deadly toxin".

He also pointed to a recent Europol report which warned of the chemical threat and the potential realization of "everybody's worst fear".

"Experts have warned that their ambition is a mass casualty attack and they have no moral barrier to using whatever means possible," warned Wallace, according to the Telegraph.

On Saturday he told the Times: "The ambition of ISIS or Daesh is definitely mass casualty attacks. They want to harm as many people as possible and terrorize as many people as possible.

"They have no moral objection to using chemical weapons against populations and if they could, they would in this country,” said Wallace, adding, "The casualty figures which could be involved would be everybody's worst fear.”

"We have certainly seen reports of them using it in Syria and Iraq (and) we have certainly seen aspiration for it in Europe."

His warning follows one from the head of foreign intelligence service MI6, Alex Younger, who said last month that Britain faces an "unprecedented" terror threat that will not subside until the Syrian civil war ends.

Countries in Europe have been under the threat of radicalization – citizens of those countries who join jihadists in Syria and Iraq, and then return to their home countries to carry out terrorist attacks there.

Over the past year, Europe has suffered a spate of terror attacks.

In two of the most high-profile attacks in Nice and Berlin, lone attackers drove lorries through crowds of people celebrating Bastille Day and browsing a Christmas market respectively. ISIS claimed responsibility for both attacks.