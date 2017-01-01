Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence on Israel

Canada’s opposition Conservatives issued a scathing criticism of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government over its silence in the wake of the anti-Israel resolution passed by the UN Security Council.

Peter Kent, the Conservative Critic for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for the largely Jewish riding of Thornhill, Ontario, issued a statement on Thursday in which he said his party “strongly rejects” the wording of the resolution.

“Conservatives will always recognize Israel’s right to exist, its right to defend itself, by itself, and the historic fact and right of a Jewish presence in Jerusalem. We strongly reject the wording of this United Nations resolution which appears to suggest that the Western Wall and East Jerusalem should become part of a Palestinian state. We are also disappointed in the actions of the outgoing Obama administration, which abandoned historic United States precedent by refusing to veto this one-sided and prejudiced resolution,” said Kent.

“Now, more than ever, Israel needs its friends and allies. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Israel had no greater friend than Canada. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case. And the reasons for this are purely political,” he stated.

“Every action the Liberals have taken to date in terms of their foreign policy has been towards one goal and one goal only: securing a seat on the United Nations Security Council,” charged Kent, adding, “Standing up for Canada’s national interests, and the interests of our allies, has come second to the Liberal Party goal of appeasing the UN. The silence from the Liberal government on this anti-Israeli resolution is shameful, but it is not surprising.

“Conservatives will never sacrifice principle for a go along to get along approach. The fact is Israel is a democratic, pluralistic, peaceful and scientifically advanced country. People from all faiths and walks of life contribute to Israeli governance and civil society. With this resolution, the United Nations Security Council has needlessly damaged the peace process,” he wrote.

“The deafening silence on this resolution from Canada’s Liberal government, and especially from Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion, has once again shown that Liberals put their political goals ahead of standing up for Canada’s allies and our national interest,” concluded Kent.

Former Prime Minister Harper was a staunch supporter and ally of Israel. Trudeau has continued the policy started by Harper in which Canada votes against anti-Israel resolutions at the UN, but has also tried to get closer to Muslims.

In November, Trudeau’s government announced it will renew funding for the United Nations Relief and Works (UNRWA), despite its well-documented ties to the Hamas terrorist organization.

Since winning the election last year, Trudeau has taken the view that Islam is "not incompatible with the Western secular democracy."

Kent is not alone in his criticism of the Liberals. Kellie Leitch, a candidate for the leadership of the Conservative Party, vowed this week to move the Canadian Embassy to Jerusalem if elected as Prime Minister.