Canada renews funding to UNRWA

Canada’s Liberal government will provide $25 million to the United Nations Relief and Works (UNRWA) despite its well-documented ties to the Hamas terrorist organization.

Canada’s International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau made the announcement at a news conference on Wednesday and also during question period in the House of Common, according to The Canadian Press.

UNRWA lost its federal funding from the previous Conservative government in 2010 due its ties to Hamas, which is blacklisted in Canada as a terrorist group.

The Canadian government insists the newly provided money will be accompanied by “enhanced due diligence,” including a “very robust oversight and reporting framework” that includes regular site visits and anti-terrorism provisions.

“Millions of Palestinian refugees across the Middle East have the right to receive basic services such as health care and to send their children to school,” Bibeau said in a statement quoted by The Canadian Press.

“We want to see Palestinian refugee children in classrooms where they can learn universal values of tolerance and respect. Vulnerable Palestinians deserve all the opportunities they can to contribute positively to their communities and Canada’s funding will help to better the lives of millions of refugees.”

According to the announcement, $20 million will go support education, health and social services for millions of “Palestinian refugees”, as well as urgent humanitarian assistance.

An additional $5 million is being provided in response to the agency’s appeal for help for those impacted by the crisis in Syria and its environs.

UNRWA was documented storing Hamas rockets and weapons "designed to kill Israeli citizens", a fact which the UNRWA chief admitted himself. The organization has actively taken part in inciting anti-Semitic violence.

Last February, Canada’s interim opposition leader Rona Ambrose infamously grilled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the renewed funding for UNRWA.

In his complete dodge of Ambrose’s serious question, Trudeau noted that he had welcomed UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon to Ottawa the previous week, and vowed that Canada is "open to reengaging with the world" in a positive manner, while voicing his support of the "good work" of the UN.

He also promised to look at "things" the past government canceled for "political reasons," apparently referring to how the Conservative government cut funds for UNRWA in 2010.