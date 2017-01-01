Justice Minister: Annex Ma'ale Adumim

Ayelet Shaked says Israel should annex Ma'ale Adumim, Area C, but not Areas A or B.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) spoke on Saturday night about US Secretary of State John Kerry's speech, as well as about her party's views on the annexation of Judea and Samaria.

Regarding Kerry, Shaked said, "He needs to learn to respect Israeli democracy. I think his decision to end his term with a speech discussing the Israeli-Arab conflict shows a detachment from reality."

She also said she hopes the new Trump administration will work together with the Jewish Home party on the issue of annexing Area C.

"We want to annex Ma'ale Adumim. And at some point, we want to annex all of Area C," she said. "I think the State of Israel can contain 90,000 Arabs. We don't need to annex all of Judea and Samaria... We want the international community to recognize Israel, as well as Israel's future borders."

Shaked also said she thinks Areas A and B should not be annexed "for demographic reasons."

The Jewish Home party has already submitted a proposal for annexing Ma'ale Adumim.



Earlier, National Security and Foreign Affairs Minister Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) said his party thinks annexation would be "a disaster."