Poll: Lapid would win most seats

If elections were to be held today, Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party would be the largest party in the Knesset, according to a poll published Friday by Channel 10 News.

At the same time, the poll found that a majority of Israelis believe that Binyamin Netanyahu is best suited to serve as Prime Minister.

If elections were to be held today, Yesh Atid would win 27 seats, the poll found, while the Likud would be the second largest party with 23.

The Jewish Home, headed by Naftali Bennett, would rise to 12 seats and become the third largest party in the Knesset, tied with the Arab Joint List which would also win 12 seats. Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party would win ten seats, up from its current eight. The Zionist Union would win just eight seats, found the poll.

Shas would also win eight seats if elections were to be held today, Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu would win seven seats, as would United Torah Judaism. Meretz would receive six seats, the poll found.

Respondents were also asked who, in their opinion, is best suited to serve as Israel’s Prime Minister. Netanyahu received 27% of the vote, followed by Lapid with 15%, then former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon with 9%, Bennett with 7%, and Zionist Union chairman Yitzhak Herzog with 5%. Only 4% of the public believes former Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ehud Barak is suitable to be Prime Minister.

A poll published earlier this month found that the Likud and Yesh Atid were dead even and would both win 25 seats.

At the same time, a Geocartography poll published by Channel 20 in September found that a plurality of Israelis still believe Netanyahu is the most qualified to lead the country as Prime Minister, as is reflected in Friday’s Channel 10 poll as well.

