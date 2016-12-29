British government slams Kerry's speech

British government takes unprecedented step of criticizing Secretary Kerry's speech for focusing on one issue and being 'inappropriate.'

The government of British Prime Minister Theresa May issued an unprecedented rebuke towards John Kerry, the Secretary of State of the UK's closest ally, the US, following Kerry's speech blaming Israel for the lack of progress in the peace process.

A spokesman for the British Prime Minister issued a statement criticizing Kerry's focus on the Jewish communities in Judea, Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem."We do not... believe that the way to negotiate peace is by focusing on only one issue, in this case the construction of settlements, when clearly the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians is so deeply complex."

The spokesman also criticized Kerry's description of the current government in Israel as "the most right-wing government" in Israeli history. "And we do not believe that it is appropriate to attack the composition of the democratically-elected government of an ally."

"The Government believes that negotiations will only succeed when they are conducted between the two parties, supported by the international community." the spokesman concluded.

Secretary Kerry spoke about the peace process for over an hour Wednesday. Most of his speech was devoted to criticizing "settlements."