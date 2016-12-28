"Bravery, determination and dedication is the true valor of our time. You acted without hesitation and out of a sense of mission. This is the way the police and soldiers act in the Jerusalem district," said the Jerusalem District Commander, Major General Yoram Halevi.

Halevi visited the home of Sergeant-Major S, of the Police Reconnaissance Unit, who was injured in his hand and leg in the October shootout with a terrorist who killed a civilian and Yossi Kirma HYD, a member of the unit.

S was moderately injured and after a series of operations was released from hospital and is now undergoing extensive rehabilitation.

During the course of the visit S reconstructed the events from the day of the shootout. "There was shooting going on but at first I didn't understand that he was shooting and had hit Yossi. I saw we were driving towards the pavement and when we fell into shooting positions I saw that I had been hit in the hand. When I turned round towards Yossi I was shot in the leg. I tried to pick up my weapon but felt no sensation in my hand. I took off my helmet and cocked my gun with my left hand in an effort to neutralize the terrorist. Despite my wounds I saw all the forces at the scene and understood that the terrorist had been neutralized. Later I found out that Yossi had died. This was one of the hardest moments in my life.

S thanked his commander for all the help he had received from the moment he was wounded and during his rehabilitation. "People didn't stop calling and asking about me and my family. I needed this and really appreciate it."