Officer wounded in deadly shooting attack released from hospital

28-year old officer who was shot in terror attack near Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem is released from hospital after successful operation.

A 28-year old Yassam special operations police officer who was wounded during a deadly shootout with an Arab terrorist near a Jerusalem light rail station was released from the hospital Thursday morning.

The officer released on Thursday had been wounded in his arm and leg during the attack, and had been evacuated to the Hadassah Ein Karem Hospital for treatment.

Hospital officials say the officer was released on Thursday following a successful operation. He has been sent home, but will continue to receive treatment for his injuries.

The officer thanked the hospital staff and MDA emergency response team which treated him on the scene and evacuated him.

The terror attack, which took place this Sunday, left fellow Yassam officer Yosef Kirma, 29, and veteran Knesset worker Levana Malichi, 60, dead, and a half a dozen others wounded.

The terrorist, a 39-year old resident of the Silwan neighborhood in Jerusalem was killed by security forces during the shootout.