Man who passed cell phones to MK Ghattas arrested

Ghattas smuggled the phones he had received to Hamas prisoners in jail.

Tal Polon,

According to Ynet, police have arrested the man suspected of passing cell phones to MK Basel Ghattas (Arab Joint List) - who then transferred the devices to jailed Hamas prisoners.

The suspect, who has already been interrogated, is apparently a relative of one of the prisoners who received the devices from Ghattas.

Yesterday, Ghattas’ arrest was extended by a day; today, he is to be released.

Although police sought to extend Ghattas’ arrest by four days, Judge Menachem Mizrahi said in his decision: “It’s possible to say that there have been significant developments in the investigation. It is a difficult decision to extend the arrest of an MK. I say this because if we were talking about a different suspect, I would have granted more jail time. When we’re talking about an MK, jail time should be given sparingly.”




