Man who passed cell phones to MK Ghattas arrested

According to Ynet, police have arrested the man suspected of passing cell phones to MK Basel Ghattas (Arab Joint List) - who then transferred the devices to jailed Hamas prisoners.

The suspect, who has already been interrogated, is apparently a relative of one of the prisoners who received the devices from Ghattas.

Yesterday, Ghattas’ arrest was extended by a day; today, he is to be released.

Although police sought to extend Ghattas’ arrest by four days, Judge Menachem Mizrahi said in his decision: “It’s possible to say that there have been significant developments in the investigation. It is a difficult decision to extend the arrest of an MK. I say this because if we were talking about a different suspect, I would have granted more jail time. When we’re talking about an MK, jail time should be given sparingly.”