'Ukraine voted against us because of American pressure'

Minister of the Environment and Jerusalem Affairs, Zeev Elkin (Likud) spoke with Arutz Sheva about the recent anti-Israel resolution in the UN that was not vetoed by the US. Elkin was asked how he relates to the criticism leveled against the prime minister that his conduct has isolated Israel in the world.

Elkin said, “I do not accept the exile [mentality] approach of turning the other cheek and not making us of what leverage we do have. We’ve also recently heard accusations that we are to blame for the UN’s resolution. There is a very simple way to prevent such a decision – by withdrawing to the '67 borders and dividing Jerusalem – but this is suicide.”

“This is not the first time that the UN has come out against us,” said Elkin. “When Netanyahu was UN ambassador, the UN adopted a resolution that Jerusalem is occupied territory. Then, too, there were 14 in favor and the United States did not exercise its veto. There is nothing new under the sun. These resolutions hurt us, but we shouldn’t give up on our interests. We need to react strongly and make it clear to these countries that they will pay a price for their support of this resolution.”

Elkin gives the example of Ukraine, with whom he has more direct contact. According to Elkin, America pressured Ukraine to not oppose the resolution. As a result of Ukraine’s vote, Israel cancelled the planned visit of the Ukrainian prime minister. In response, the Ukrainian prime minister said that he “accepts Israel’s decision under the circumstances and plans to re-schedule his visit and to strengthen Ukraine’s ties to Israel. The sky did not fall.”

However, noted Elkin, “fighting this war only on the international front is a mistake. The other factor is the Palestinian Authority (PA), which is conducting a war of extermination against us without having to pay a price. They’re dependent on us. They get taxes from us. They get permits from us. They cannot exist without us for one minute, and they need to pay a heavy price for the war they’re waging against us.”

Regarding the calls to annex Area C, Ekin said: “I don’t need the world to beat us up in order to support establishing sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. This is a basic stance, and I don’t need to wait for a beating to remember this. I am working in this direction because I think it’s correct.”

When asked about the upcoming conference of foreign ministers in Paris, and whether it might cause a blow to Israel, Elkin responded, “It could, and I suggest we adopt measures so that the Palestinians will understand that when we are hurt, they are hurt even more.”