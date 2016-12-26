'Obama could harm Israel on his last day in office'

Foreign affairs experts warn in a cabinet meeting that President Obama could cause more damage to Israel in final days of his presidency.

Foreign affairs experts are warning that the diplomatic upheavals caused by US President Obama's conduct on the UN vote are not necessarily his last word on Israel.

At the cabinet meeting yesterday the experts on foreign affairs presented a scenario in which Obama could even on his last day in office cause harm to Israel.

The concern is that Obama may promote a move in the UN Security Council giving guidelines for a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians and the establishment of a Palestinian state. Israel would find it hard to present an alternative model after these guidelines are set.

The experts on foreign affairs also posed another concern regarding the Paris conference which is supposed to take place during the course of February. At the conference a pro-Palestinian peace initiative may be presented and could be viewed as authoritative if it is adopted.

Left-wing elements continued to criticize Prime Minister Netanyahu this morning. Former deputy foreign minister Yossi Beilin termed his conduct "infantile and panicky" and said that he had singlehandedly caused Israel's isolation, since steps like boycotting the official ambassador of Senegal, punishing the UN and reprimanding the ambassadors of France and Britain will automatically cause Israel to be isolated.

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid also criticized Netanyahu's conduct and demanded a special meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense committee. He said that "the Security Council decision requires us to initiate a practical, organized plan of action so that we can prevent damage to Israel's economy, security and international relations. What we need at present is to strengthen our foreign relations and not to weaken them."