Ukraine: The text of the resolution is balanced

Despite PM Netanyahu’s cancellation of his scheduled meeting this week in Israel with Ukrainian PM Volodymyr Groysman as a gesture of his displeasure with Ukraine’s support for the recently-passed anti-Israel UN resolution, Ukrainian officials seemed unfazed.

“The text of the resolution is balanced,” the Ukrainian foreign ministry announced last night in response, confirming Ukraine’s vote in favor. “It calls for taking measures necessary for peaceful solution [sic] from both Israeli and Palestinian sides: Israel should stop its settlement activities while Palestinian authorities – to [sic] take effective measures toward fighting against terrorism.”

The Ukrainian ministry said that Ukraine “adhered to the consistent and balanced position on the issue of Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” emphasizing that Ukraine’s vote in favor should have come as no surprise.

“Ukraine as well as other permanent and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council and also the UN Secretary-General for its part more than once condemned the settlement activities of the State of Israel, because it is contrary to the international law,” the ministry said.

Since the passage of the resolution, PM Netanyahu has sought to show a zero-tolerance attitude towards the behavior of the countries complicit in the passage of the resolution.

In addition to summoning for reprimand the ambassadors of countries that voted in favor, the PM pulled Israeli ambassadors from two countries - New Zealand and Senegal - that sponsored the resolution, and stopped Israeli aid to Senegal.