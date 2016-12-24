Netanyahu doesn't want Ukranian PM in Israel

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has decided to cancel Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman's visit to Israel.

Groysman was scheduled to arrive in Israel in the coming week.

A senior official in Jerusalem noted the decision was made in light of Ukraine's vote in favor of Friday's United Nations Security Council resolution, which was critical of Israel's settlement policy.

Netanyahu on Saturday accused President Barack Obama of breaching a specific commitment to Israel by allowing Friday’s UN Security Council anti-settlements resolution to pass, and compared the outgoing president’s behavior to that of his predecessor Jimmy Carter

Netanyahu also announced that Israel was re-evaluating all of its dealings with the United Nations, and said he had already instructed officials to cut off “30 million shekels ($7.8 million) of funding for five UN bodies that are particularly hostile to Israel.” More such action will follow, he promised.

In addition, he noted that he had recalled Israel’s ambassadors from New Zealand and Senegal, two of the four countries that sponsored the resolution that have diplomatic relations with Israel, and had halted Israeli aid to Senegal.