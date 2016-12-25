'How I fought the terrorist who attacked me'

Rafi Lisker, a resident of Efrat who was stabbed multiple times by a terrorist Friday evening, recounted to Arutz Sheva how he fought off his attacker.

"I instinctively just pushed him with all my might." Lisker, who was evacuated to Shaarei Tzdek Medical Center with minor to moderate injuries, said. "At that point it was just him and me."

Lisker described how he faced off against the terrorist. 'I decided to yell at the top of my lungs: 'Terrorist! Terrorist! Terrorist! Save me! Save Me! Save me! At that point he just ran off."

"This was a personal Hanukkah miracle," Lisker said. "Had he (the terrorist) succeeded in neutralizing me...there is no doubt in my mind that he would have continued with his bloody massacre."