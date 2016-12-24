Netanyahu calls UN resolution 'absurd'

During a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony on Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said the UN Security Council's Resolution 2334 was "even more absurd than saying the Western Wall was occupied territory."

"This is a failed attempt to force an outside agreement on Israel. Their last attempt to accomplish this was led by President Carter, who hated Israel," Netanyahu said. "Carter passed anti-Israel resolutions in the UN, similar to these resolutions, but he did not succeed. We opposed his resolutions and nothing happened. All the American presidents after Carter have stood by the US promise not to allow the UN to force Israel to do anything. Yesterday, US President Barack Obama violated this promise, as well as his own promise from 2011, when he did not use his veto power to veto this resolution in the UN.

"Not only does this decision not bring peace closer, it in fact pushes peace farther away. We completely oppose this resolution. Friday's decision is a call to arms for all of Israel's friends in the US, and all those who are sick of the anti-Israel bias in the UN. Those who come to curse us, will end up blessing us instead," Netanyahu concluded.

Netanyahu also announced he would no longer fund five UN institutions.

UN Resolution 2334 states that all building in Judea, Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem is completely illegal, violates international law, and harms potential for a two-state solution. The resolution requires Israel to immediately cease all building in all areas outside of the pre-1967 borders, and states that the UN will not recognize anything outside the pre-1967 borders unless it has been formally agreed upon by both Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

The Palestinian Authority refuses to discuss direct negotiations with Israel before its preconditions are met.