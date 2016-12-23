'The fight against anti-Israel UN resolution isn't over yet'

The delay, perhaps indefinitely, of the UN Security Council vote on an Egyptian-sponsored resolution ordering Israel to cease all "settlement activity" does not mean that the struggle against anti-Israel resolutions at the UN intended to harm Jewish rights in Judea and Samaria is finished, according to Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon.

"We are still in the middle of a very complex process, a battle on multiple fronts." Danan told Arutz Sheva. This postponement is certainly important, but the fight is still not over. The Palestinian proposal is still going around and being discussed in the corridors of the UN. The Prime Minister leads the campaign in Jerusalem, while we work here in New York with the diplomats and delegations. We tell them the truth. This resolution is not good for Israel, the peace process, or even the Palestinians."

What response have you received to the proposed resolution?

"Many are waiting to hear the US position on the issue. There are many states which act in accordance with the US position, which has not yet been stated. Our expectation is that our good friend [the US] will veto it as it did in 2011."

Did you receive any indication on how the US intended to vote?

"There was no indication on this matter. [This is] also a result of the delay [of the vote]. The Americans are [still] examining the issue. We made it clear to the Americans that this is a sensitive period and that it it is therefore important the the US policy will continue [as it has always been] during this administration and the next administration. At this point a decision has not been made, and it should be made by the president himself. My guess is tht the Americans will not rush to reveal their hand, unless they have to. They will reveal their hands only once they are confident that the issue will come up for a vote."

Would you say that the Egyptian resolution was dropped from the agenda altogether?

"There are discussions at the Arab League in Cairo at this time, where they discuss the resolution and the timetables. Everything is dynamic at the UN. A resolution can be submitted to the Security Council and discussed in just a few hours. We are prepared and are always on alert. It is clear that there are many attempts to harm us [at the UN].

"I would like to point out that this resolution is a Palestinian and an Egyptian resolution. Egypt is represented on the Security Council, but it was the Palestinians who formatted and promoted the resolution."

Danon noted that the PA is seeking a political victory over Israel before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. "This is a transition period between presidents, and they are trying to take advantage of it. This is a biased, one-sided resolution, which affects the State of Israel and calls for the creation of mechanisms for a boycott of the settlements in Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem. This is something we cannot accept and the American people would not accept."

Why would countries that support us on other issues turn their backs on us at the Security Council?

"Those countries subscribe to the mistaken theory that the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria [are the cause of the conflict]. I toured Maaleh Adumim a few days ago with 14 ambassadors. They could not believe that the city is a settlement. In their eyes, a settlement is a hill which was taken illegally from the Arabs. Once they were in Israel it changed their perception. Unfortunately Europe and other countries still approach the settlements as the obstacle to peace."