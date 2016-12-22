Vote on anti-Israel resolution at UN delayed

Egypt, which sponsored the measure, pushes off vote slated for Thursday.

Just hours ahead of a planned vote on an anti-Israel resolution on Thursday, the UN Security Council said it had postponed deliberation on the measure.

The resolution, which demands a full “cessation of all Israeli settlement activities” in Judea, Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem, was proposed by the Egyptian delegation, which is a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

In Jerusalem, Israeli officials feared the measure was likely to pass, and that the outgoing Obama administration would withhold its veto.

Both President-elect Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called upon the US mission to the UN to block the resolution.

Later on Thursday, however, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi instructed his nation’s delegation to push for a delay in the vote.

A source within the United Nations told Arutz Sheva that it was as of yet unclear how long the delay will be, adding that the measure could be voted on later Thursday evening.