Emunah College offers answer to left-wing incitement

Students at Emunah College set up exhibit on human dignity and the limits of art in response to works inciting against PM.

Students at the Emunah Academic College of Torah and Art have set up a display called "The Art of Incitement" in response to the recent controversy over depictions of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design and the Shenkar College of Engineering and Design.

Tzipporah Haviv, a student at Emunah College, told Arutz Sheva that the girls were shocked by the works against Netayahu. "We saw the disgrace of the statue of Netanyahu, the works at Bezalel and Shenkar, the pictures with a noose and the image of the Prime Minister naked with a rope."

"We have no problem with someone having other opinions, but we do not like [works] which degrade the person and which harm human dignity. Yes, he was elected by the people and he is a politician, but he is also a human being and you cannot tread on another person like that." she said.

According to Haviv, artists are now trying to attract attention through provocation. "We watched them topple the statue of Netanyahu in Rabin Square like they were overthrowing Stalin. There is incitement and violence here. I know that these provocations attract attention, but I am a little sad that that's how the art is."

"It is unfortunate that mild and soothing compositions receive less attention." she said, adding that she does not want to descend to the level of the artists who made the offensive depictions of Netanyahu."

According to Haviv, the theme of the Emunah exhibition is human dignity and the boundaries of art. "Someone brought a picture of the Prime Minister and wrote 'Proper behavior comes before creation. Someone else painted shoes with the full worlds 'human dignity.' It is possible to shock without harming human dignity."

"It is true that we get less attention because people like provocations, but I do not think that artists necessarily have to be anarchists. Touching people's emotions is easier than touching their brains because it is faster, but there is also a way to do it without harming human dignity.

"We support freedom of expression and the use of art to express our views and opinions. However, we artists are not exempt from the basic values...of man and society."