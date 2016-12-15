Incitement: Netanyahu compared to Hitler at Israeli college

Students at the Shenker College of Engineering and Design received a shock Thursday morning when they awoke to find posters of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu with a Hitler mustache spelling the word 'incitement' hung on the walls of the institution, Channel 20 reported.

"I came to the college this morning and saw pictures of Bibi with a Hitler mustache which read 'incitement.' It really upset me. I think it went too far." one student said of the posters.

The student added that in recent days, since the hanging of a poster depicting the Prime Minister with a noose at the Department of Visual Communications at the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design in Jerusalem and the ensuing controversy, students in Shenker have sought ways to express their solidarity with their comrades.

"I could not be silent because this is an act of violence." the student said. So I printed a picture of [former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and wrote 'where is the limit?' I want to see how long it will stay there."

"Bibi is a human being just like Yitzhak Rabin was a human being, and his murder because of politics was a tragedy. So I asked, 'where is the limit?'"she said.

She also said that classes in Shenker were suspended for two hours to show solidarity with the two-hour protest at the Bezalel Academy.

"I'm very in favor of freedom of expression, but once it becomes something violent I will not support it no matter who it is. I hung my signs and walked away." she said.

Shenker students blocked the junction adjacent to the college for a half hour Thursday morning. The students say that they will stage further protests in solidarity with the Bezalel Academy.