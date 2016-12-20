ISIS claims responsibility for Berlin terror attack

The ISIS terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for Monday's terror attack at a Christmas market in Berlin.

The terrorist drove a truck into a crowd of civilians, killing 12 and wounding 48, including an Israeli citizen.

"The executor of the operation.. in Berlin is a soldier of the Islamic state and he executed the operation in response to calls to target nationals of the coalition countries," ISIS claimed on its media apparatus, the Amaq News Agency.

The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Force had tweeted earlier that ISIS was claiming responsibility for the attack, the Washington Times reported.

It has been noted that Monday's attack bore striking similarities to an attack in Nice, France, in August, which ISIS also claimed responsibility for. 86 people were killed and over 430 wounded in the Nice terror attack.