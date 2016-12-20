Israeli wounded in Berlin terror attack

The foreign ministry is reporting that an Israeli was seriously wounded in the truck terror attack in Berlin last night.

The Israeli Consul, Liora Givon, is expected to meet with him soon at the hospital in Berlin and ascertain his status.

12 were killed in the attack and over 50 wounded.

The terrorist, apparently a 23-year-old immigrant who had come in recent months to Germany from Pakistan, was already known to authorities as having a criminal background.

Initial investigations showed that the terrorist took control of a truck by murdering the driver - then proceeded to speed into pedestrians at the crowded Berlin market.

Berlin police are calling the incident an act of terror and are trying to verify if the terrorist belonged to an organized group.