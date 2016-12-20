Amona resident on Temple Mount: Our hearts are broken

A resident of Amona visited the site of the destruction of the Holy Temples before her own home is to be destroyed.

Tamar Nizri, a resident of Amona, visited the Temple Mount, the site of the destruction of both Holy Temples, before her own home is scheduled to be destroyed,

"My heart is broken." she said.

"We had to accept a bad proposal, and now our homes our about to be destroyed."

Nizri has lived in Amona for the past 18 years.

She added that she had come to the site where God's home was destroyed to pray for her community and for the complete redemption of the Jewish people.

The residents of Amona accepted a compromise on Sunday which would allow 24 families from the beleaguered community to remain on the same hill.

The Supreme Court had ordered the town to be demolished by December 25.