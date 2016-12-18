Minister Galant: Amona received me very well

Construction MInister Yoav Galant (Kulanu) spoke in a Knesset meeting about his visit to the town of Amona, which is slated for demolition.

"Amona received me very well," Galant told the Knesset, emphasizing, "There are a handful of Lehava activists, and Itamar Ben-Gvir leades them. Most of these are bored high schoolers, around 16 years old, and they made a bit of noise.

"It was a dent in the armor and nothing more. What I came to say was very simple: We cannot have divisions within the Jewish people and the State of Israel. Amona's residents and the settlers in general will be the ones injured if there is a violent fight with IDF soldiers," Galant added.

He also said, "We are a legal country. We keep the law and we will uphold the rulings of the Israeli Supreme Court. We will build settlements and we will continue building throughout Judea and Samaria."

On Sunday morning Galant's car was surrounded by protesters shouting, "You should be ashamed of yourself!" and "Israel is not for sale" as he tried to leave Amona.