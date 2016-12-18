Amona protesters confront construction minister

Construction Minister promises to make Amona even bigger, Amona residents meet to discuss new solution.

Construction Minister Yoav Galant (Kulanu) arrived at Amona on Sunday morning and met with the town's secretariat, as well as residents' representatives and Yesha Council heads.

"We'll find a way to build Amona even bigger," Galant said during his visit.

After leaving the secretariat, Galant was met by protesters yelling, "You should be ashamed! You've sold Amona, you've sold the mountain. Israel is not for sale!" as well as chants of, "We don't give away Israel's land."

Galant's secrity detail successfully dealt with the protesters, among them right-wing attorney and activist Itamar Ben-Gvir.

After spotting Ben-Gvir, Galant told him to "educate these youth."

On Sunday morning, Amona residents gathered in Ofra to discuss a new solution suggested to them by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday night.

In order to allow the government time to request the Israeli Supreme Court to delay the demolition, Amona residents been told to announce their decision by 12pm on Sunday.

The new solution would allow 24 families to stay on the mountain in adjacent Lot 38, while previous versions allowed for only 12 families to stay. The new version also includes a clear timetable stating when the government intends to fulfill each of it's promises to Amona's residents, and details who would be directly in charge of completing the project.





